Fact Check-Giant skeleton is not real, but part of an art exhibition

The false claim that an image shows the archeological discovery of a giant skeleton has reemerged on social media.

The claim has been circulating for several years (here), but has been reshared in posts like this one (here) in recent weeks.

The photograph appears to show an excavation site with a giant human-like skeleton, alongside the bones of a large snake.

On Facebook, the image has been captioned: “The skeleton of this giant was discovered in November 2017 in a cave in Krabi, Thailand. This was made public a few months ago. The skeleton appeared to have fought a big horned snake to death.”

This is not a real archeological discovery, however, but an art exhibition in Krabi, Thailand.

The work was created by Taiwanese artist Tu Wei-cheng (here) for the Thailand Biennale, an international exhibition of contemporary art (here , here , here).

According to the Taiwan Ministry of Culture (here), the “Giant Ruins” sculpture “explores the boundaries between the realms of real and fictional to rethink history.”

VERDICT

False. The image does not show the skeleton of a real giant. It is a sculpture created for an art exhibition in Thailand.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here.