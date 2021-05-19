Fact Check-Photo does not show Gaza victim killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

A picture of a young girl dressed in green and white has been doing the rounds on social media, with some users claiming it shows a 3-year-old girl that was recently killed in Gaza amid the escalated violence between Israel and Hamas. But this is untrue: the girl appears to be in Russia and the image dates back to 2018.

As of May 18, Gaza medical officials say 215 Palestinians have been killed, including 61 children and 36 women, and more than 1,400 wounded. Israeli authorities say 12 people have been killed in Israel, including two children ( here ).

A Reuters explainer here how clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians around Al Aqsa, Islam’s third-holiest mosque, in late-April ignited the heaviest fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

The claim, which has been circulating since at least May 14 according to the earliest public posts Reuters could find has spread on Twitter ( here , here ), Facebook ( here ) and Instagram ( here ). Most iterations identify her as a “3-year-old Malak Al-Tanany.”

The image, was originally published on Instagram by user @__tamuna_sh__ on December 2018 ( here ). Tamuna, who usually tags her photos as located in Russia, and includes the Russian and Georgian flag emojis in her profile description, refers to the girl as her daughter in several posts.

Reuters reviewed Tamuna’s Instagram account and found no indication that she or her daughter have recently been to Palestine nor that they had been victims of the latest violence in Gaza and Israel. On May 17, three days after posts online claimed the girl had “died,” she posted stories featuring her daughter in a playground.

The user also liked an Instagram post clarifying the misleading claim about her daughter, and commented with a two hands pressed together emoji ( here, now set to private).

Reuters tried to contact Tamuna via Instagram, Facebook and email but did not receive a response.

VERDICT

False. The photo does not show a girl killed in the conflict in Gaza. Social media posts from her mother show the girl is in Russia and that she is alive as of May 17.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .