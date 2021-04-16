Fact Check-Marjorie Taylor Greene did not ‘scrub her Twitter feed of all things Gaetz’

Posts claiming that Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene removed all content from her Twitter feed about fellow Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz are false. A law enforcement source told Reuters Gaetz is being investigated over allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use. Greene has several tweets on her Twitter page supporting Gaetz at the time of publishing this article.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The posts include a photograph of Greene and Gaetz, which was tweeted by Gaetz on Feb. 7, 2020 here .

The text in the posts read: “Funny…. Marjorie Taylor Greene just scrubbed her Twitter feed of ALL things Gaetz. No More GaetzLove in Greeneville. It’s a shame THIS pic was salvaged. If I didn’t know any better I’d say she was trying to distance herself from someone she knows is Guilty. It’d be a SHAME if this pic got shared all over Social Media.”

The Justice Department is investigating whether Gaetz may have violated sex-trafficking laws by paying travel expenses for a 17-year-old female, according to a U.S. law enforcement source who spoke on condition of anonymity (here).

The U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee is also investigating Gaetz for allegations including possible sexual misconduct and illicit drug use (here).

Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes, has called the accusations false, and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing (here).

There are several tweets on Greene’s Twitter page twitter.com/mtgreenee at the time of publishing this article that show her expressing support for Gaetz. Recent tweets about Gaetz’s innocence posted in April 2021 can be seen here , here , here , and here .

Older tweets by Greene about Gaetz from 2020 can be seen here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. Marjorie Taylor Greene did not delete content supporting Congressman Matt Gaetz from her Twitter page following allegations against him of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .