Fact Check-Isolated clip of Greta Thunberg saying ‘climate change does not exist’ is misleading

A clip of Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg appearing to say that climate change does not exist has been selectively edited. In the unedited video, Thunberg can be heard saying that people will not take the issue seriously if they do not believe it exists.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The text on one post reads: “Greta says climate change doesn’t exist. Freudian slip by Greta Thunberg? If anyone has kept up with her recently, she speaks out in a different way than she used to about Climate Change.”

The posts show an interview between MSNBC journalist Mehdi Hasan and Thunberg from March 8, 2021. In the selectively edited clip she appears to say, “So, I would just tell him [Biden] to tell the situation as it is. Since the climate crisis doesn’t exist, how can we expect people to want climate action?”

The full video of the interview is available on MSNBC’s YouTube channel here .

At the 1:55 mark, Hasan asks Thunberg about U.S. President Joe Biden: “Is there a specific policy goal - if he rang you up and said, ‘Greta, what should I do? I can wave a presidential magic wand, what should I do that I’m not?’ What would you say to him?”

At 2:07, Thunberg responds: “Well, nothing because that’s not democratic. I mean, an elected leader cannot do anything without support from voters. And I would not want anyone to do anything that would not have the support because that would be undemocratic and democracy is the most precious thing that we have and we must not risk that.”

She goes on to say: “So, what we need now is to raise awareness and to create public opinion. To treat the crisis like a crisis. Because if people are not aware of the crisis that we face, of course, they won’t put pressure on the elected leaders. So, I would just tell him to tell the situation as it is. Because I mean, yes, you could say, I meet with a lot of world leaders and they say, ‘I can’t do anything because I don’t have the support from voters.’ Well, how can you expect support and pressure from voters if you aren’t treating the crisis like a crisis. Since the climate crisis ‘doesn’t exist’, how can we expect people to want climate action?”

Therefore, in the original interview, Thunberg does not say that the climate crisis doesn’t exist, but that voters will not take the crisis seriously if they believe it does not exist.

VERDICT

Altered. Greta Thunberg did not say that climate change does not exist. The video has been edited to take her words out of context.

