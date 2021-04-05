Fact Check-Graphic photo shows man shot dead by police in Brazil, not by armed civilians in Texas

Social media users are sharing a graphic photo, claiming it shows a man who used a gun to rob a Texas convenience store and was then shot by every customer inside the store. This claim is false: local media reports from 2017 show the photo comes from security footage from Brazil and the people with guns are plain clothes police officers.

The pro-gun posts (graphic warning, here , here , here) show a graphic photo of a man lying on the floor of a convenience store with three people pointing guns at him, accompanied by the caption: “Man uses a gun to rob a Texas convenience store. Man was shot by every customer inside the store.”

The graphic footage from which the photo is taken can be seen at the 28 second mark globoplay.globo.com/v/5911276/ on the website of Brazilian news outlet, Globo. G1, part of the Globo network. Globo G1 reports in Portuguese here that the security camera footage from May 31, 2017, shows a 17-year-old man who used a gun to try to rob a pharmacy in Itumbiara in the state of Goiás in Brazil but was shot dead by plain clothes military police officers, four of whom happened to be in the shop at the time (one officer is out of shot behind a shelf as seen in another camera angle shown at the end of the video above).

This account is supported by other local Goiás media reports, seen here , here , here and here , which show screenshots or videos of the same footage with the same explanation of what happened.

Around the 50-second mark of the video globoplay.globo.com/v/5911276/ on the shelves the words “fantil” (likely from “infantil” with “in” blocked off by a product on the shelf), “diversos” and “higiene” can be seen, which are Portuguese for “child”, “miscellaneous” and “hygiene”.

The Military Police of the State of Goiás did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

VERDICT

False. The video shows a man shot at a pharmacy in Brazil by plain clothes police officers.

