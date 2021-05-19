Fact Check-Air Force Two was at top of plane steps when Kamala Harris boarded

A picture and video which social media users claim show U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris walking up airplane steps with a green screen or no plane at all at the top are circulating on social media, in connection with a baseless conspiracy theory claiming she is not the real vice president. These claims are false: Air Force Two is visible at the top of the steps in a longer version of the video and the photo of the green screen was taken while filming the television show ‘Designated Survivor’ in 2017.

Some posts show a Tik Tok video of Harris vm.tiktok.com/ZMeGn4dDb/ walking up plane steps where no plane is visible at the top with captions including, “That's Kamala Harris, obviously. As she goes up the stairs to the plane, pay close attention to the top of the stairs. Clown show is an understatement” and “She goes up the stairs, but where is the plane?” (here , here). Comments include, “All the world’s a stage” and “It's all a show, looks like they are starting to get even more ridiculous in order to wake people up...” (here). The clip ends before Harris reaches the top of the steps.

Other posts showing someone in a black coat with their back to the camera at the foot of airplane steps with a green screen at the top are being shared here , here and here with the caption, “Enjoying the show everyone Kamala just about to board the green screen enjoy the movie.” Comments include, “The Harris-Obiden (sic) Regime is playing a massive Psyops on all if (sic) us” (here) and “Fake VP, what a joke!”

Reuters photos and Getty Images here , here and here where the background and people match the video, show that it was taken on April 19, 2021 as Harris arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to board Air Force Two to go to North Carolina.

Additional photos from Reuters and Getty Images show Harris at the top of the steps, with Air Force Two behind her, as seen here , here and here .

Footage of Harris walking up the steps where Air Force Two comes into view can be seen here and here , showing that the social media videos simply cut short the footage to remove the view of the plane.

Harris can be seen in North Carolina on April 19 in footage from the White House official YouTube channel here , Now This News here and local news channel WXII 12 News here .

The picture of a green screen at the top of the plane steps was posted on Twitter here by actor and former Associate Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, Kal Penn. The caption explains that it was taken while filming ‘Designated Survivor’, in which he has starred: “Here’s what it looked like to film this scene. Entirely green screen Air Force One. Just stairs leading up to a box. #DesignatedSurvivor” The tweet does not identify the person in the black coat, but it was posted on May 4, 2017, approximately three and a half years before Harris became Vice President in January 2021.

The claims that Harris is not the real Vice President appear to be linked to the widely debunked QAnon conspiracy theory. Some supporters of QAnon, which espouses that former President Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child-sex predators that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and “deep state” allies (here), have claimed that Harris is not the real Vice President, Joe Biden is not really the U.S. president and that the military is in power until Trump returns to office.

VERDICT

False. The photo of the green screen at the top of the plane steps was taken on the film set of ‘Designated Survivor’ in 2017, before Harris was vice president and Air Force Two was at the top of the plane steps when Harris boarded to go to North Carolina on April 19, 2021.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .