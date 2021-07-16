Fact Check-Kamala Harris Central America policy fact sheet screenshot stripped of context

Posts are misinterpreting a fact sheet for one of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ Central America policy initiatives and claiming that it is simply an advertisement for Chobani, a company known for selling yogurt products. The fact sheet names 12 companies, not just Chobani, which have joined an initiative to promote economic opportunity via their investment into the Northern Triangle (El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras).

Examples can be seen here and here .

The text on one post says: “Included in Kamala Harris’ fact sheet on her Central America policy, from the official White House website, is a corporate advertisement for Chobani Yogurt.” Another calls the text, “literally a corporate advertisement for Chobani Yogurt.”

The posts refer to a fact sheet released by the White House on May 27, 2021 called: “FACT SHEET: Vice President Harris Launches a Call to Action to the Private Sector to Deepen Investment in the Northern Triangle,” visible here .

Twelve companies have made the commitment to invest in Central America in various ways (here ), including Accion, Bancolombia, Chobani, Davivienda, Duolingo, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Mastercard, Microsoft, Nespresso, Pro Mujer, Tent Partnership for Refugees and World Economic Forum.

The posts on social media, however, have stripped the paragraph on Chobani from the context of the fact sheet – its purpose is to outline private sector investment initiatives in the region.

President Joe Biden has tasked Harris with leading U.S. efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries. Since then, Harris has taken a series of steps aimed at improving conditions and lowering migration from the region ( here ). Further Reuters reporting on this can be found here .

Harris, who met with officials from these companies and groups on May 27, 2021, said economic opportunities in the region can be boosted via partnerships with the private sector (here).

Commitments by the companies include Microsoft agreeing to expand internet access to as many as three million people in the region by July 2022 and Nespresso’s plans to begin buying some of its coffee from El Salvador and Honduras with a minimum regional investment of $150 million by 2025, a White House official said.

Chobani has agreed to bring its incubator program for local entrepreneurs to Guatemala while Mastercard will aim to bring five million people in the region who currently lack banking services into the financial system and give one million micro and small businesses access to electronic banking, the official said.

The push to spur regional economic growth will focus on six areas, including expanding affordable internet access, combating food shortages by boosting farm productivity and backing regional efforts to fight climate change, make a transition to clean energy, expand job training programs, and improve public health access.

VERDICT

Missing context. Chobani is one of the twelve companies in Vice President Kamala Harris’ private investment initiative for Central America. The posts strip this paragraph from the context of its fact sheet.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .