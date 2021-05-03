Fact Check-Fabricated statement attributed to Kamala Harris during primary debate

Contrary to a meme shared at least 1,500 times on Facebook, U.S. Vice-president Kamala Harris did not tell U.S. President Joe Biden “you will do whatever the Chinese tell you” during a Democratic primary debate. None of the transcripts of the five debates in which Harris and Biden participated show this or a similar exchange.

The meme ( here , here , here , here , here ) reads: “Anyone remember Kamala telling Joe during the Debate: “You will do whatever the Chinese tell you! They gave your son over a billion dollars.”

It features a picture evidently cropped (see mismatch in the middle). A reverse search on TinEye revealed the original photo features Senator Bernie Sanders standing between Harris and Biden. It can be seen on Getty Images here .

It was captured while Harris and Biden were discussing racial issues ( here ) during the second night of the first debate for Democratic presidential hopefuls for the 2020 election in Miami, Florida on June 27, 2019 ( here ). A similar angle was captured by Reuters photographer Mike Segar here.

Footage of the exchange can be seen here .

A search of the keywords “Chinese” and “son” in the transcript of this debate here returned no relevant results.

In fact, the word “Chinese” was only used by Andrew Yang when discussing U.S. trade and the role of China (around timestamp 0:40 here ). The word “son” was solely used by Biden, to refer to his late son Beau Biden on two occasions, when asked about foreign policy and health care.

Reuters conducted the same search in the transcripts of the other four debates in which Kamala and Joe Harris were both present: on July 31st ( here , here ), Sept. 12 ( here , here ) Oct. 15 ( here , here ) and Nov. 20 ( here , here ), and did not find the exchange mentioned in the meme.

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence Kamala Harris said to Joe Biden he would “do whatever the Chinese tell you” during a debate.

