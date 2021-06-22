Fact Check-Hawaii has no plans to stop recognizing out-of-state driver’s licenses

Social media posts being shared in June 2021 are falsely claiming the U.S. state of Hawaii will no longer recognize driver’s licenses issued outside the state for visitors and new residents from 2023. The claim originated from a Facebook page impersonating the state of Hawaii. The state’s Department of Transportation confirmed the claim is false.

An example with more than 2,000 shares can be seen here .

The text in the post reads: “Starting 2023, Hawaii will no longer recognize out-of-state driver’s licenses. A vast majority of accidents occurring on Hawaii’s roads are caused by people that didn’t learn to drive here. They don’t understand the mentality of Drive with Aloha that is taught in our driving schools.”

The text continues to explain that visitors and new residents will be required to apply for a driving test on arrival to rent a vehicle and that a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office will be opened in all state airports to provide the test.

The Facebook page that shared the post is labelled as an “entertainment website” and the “about page” links to a website (archived here ) that appears to be a satirical one, given the language and headlines of the articles. The website provides no disclaimers.

Shelly Kunishige, communications manager for the Hawaii Department of Transportation, told Reuters the claim was false.

“This is not true,” Kunishige said. “Reciprocal licensing privileges are codified under Hawaii Revised Statutes.” (These are visible here .)

VERDICT

False. The state of Hawaii has not said it will no longer recognize out-of-state driver’s licenses.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .