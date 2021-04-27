Fact Check-Altered photograph of ‘stairway to heaven’ in Hawaii

A photograph that appears to show a man climbing the Haiku stairs, also known as stairway to heaven, in Oahu, Hawaii has been digitally altered to show the curvature of the Earth in the background.

Examples can be seen here and here .

Some users appear to believe that the photograph is authentic, with comments including: “Whattt thats awesome”, “Curvature of the earth - for all you flat-earth people” and “looks amazing.”

Some posts attribute the image to photographer Jerre Stead and the image appears on his Instagram page here . The caption includes, “Created in @photoshop #hopes and #dreams”

Stead posted another photo taken from the same spot with a different background edited in here .

Photographs by Stead showing the actual background can be seen here , here , here and here .

Other photographs from the stairs can be seen here and here .

The stairs were built in 1942 as part of a top-secret U.S. Naval radio station during World War II, according to Friends of Haiku Stairs, a nonprofit for preserving the history, ecology, cultural integrity and recreational opportunities in Haiku Valley, Hawaii ( www.haikustairs.org/history and www.haikustairs.org/people ). Further reading on how the stairs were built can be seen here .

VERDICT

Altered. The image showing a man climbing Haiku stairs, also known as the stairway to heaven, in Hawaii has been altered to include the curvature of the Earth in the background.

