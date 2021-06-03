Fact Check-Viral screenshot of BBC News report is from 2020 and has been doctored; it has nothing to do with a recent London protest

A screenshot of an old BBC News report has been doctored and shared online to make a false claim about the broadcaster’s coverage of a recent anti-lockdown protest.

Examples of the falsified image can be seen on Facebook here and here , with one half featuring a picture said to show crowds from a demonstration in London on May 29, and the other from the BBC News studio. Presenter Victoria Derbyshire is positioned in the newsreader spot, while the strapline in the lower third of the screen reads: “An estimated 350 people marched through London today in protest over Covid restrictions and vaccines.”

“This is how your media lie [sic] to you,” one individual who shared the image wrote in the caption.

“I don’t believe a word they say these days,” another said in the comments underneath.

However, not only has the doctored BBC News image been taken from a year-old report, but one of the protest photos used in multiple Facebook posts is also old. The protest picture in the post here , for instance, can be traced back to a video posted to Instagram in April (here).

The screenshot from the BBC News studio, meanwhile, dates back to April 2020, and was taken during a report on the birth of Wilfred Johnson, the son of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie (here).

In a tweet, Victoria Derbyshire commented on the screenshot, calling it “fake” and “photoshopped” (here). She added that she wasn’t working on May 29, the day of the protest; she hadn’t worn the same outfit since summer 2020; and noted that the strapline font was not the one used by BBC News.

Indeed, a comparison to authentic BBC News reports show neither the font, formatting, nor alignment are the same.

Reuters was also unable to find a BBC News report on the May 29 protest, and the broadcaster had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

According to the Metropolitan Police, three demonstrations took place in London on May 29 but they did not give an estimate of the crowd size. (here). Various news reports estimated the number to be in the thousands (here , here and here).

VERDICT

False. A screenshot of an old BBC News report was doctored to falsely claim the broadcaster said 350 people attended a recent anti-lockdown protest in London.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here.