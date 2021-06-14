Fact Check-Poem about beauty, beloved by Audrey Hepburn, was originally written by Sam Levenson

Posts claiming that British actress and humanitarian Audrey Hepburn wrote a poem sharing her beauty tips aren’t quite true. While Hepburn did share her appreciation for it and has quoted the poem, it was originally written by American humorist Sam Levenson.

Examples can be seen here and here . The text on some posts read: “When they asked her to reveal her beauty secrets, Audrey Hepburn wrote this beautiful text that was later read at her funeral.”

The text continues with lines such as “For attractive lips, speak words of kindness,” “For lovely eyes, seek out the good in people,” “For a slim figure, share your food with the hungry,” and “For beautiful hair, let a child run his fingers through it once a day.”

While it is true that the poem was read at her funeral, Hepburn did not write it.

The full quote was originally published in the book “In One Era and Out the Other” by Sam Levenson in 1974 (here). The poem is correctly attributed to Levenson on several websites, with examples here and here .

An article on Yahoo! Life here , refers to Levenson’s poem as one of Hepburn’s favorites. Television network TCM, known for airing classic movies, also refers to the poem as one of Hepburn’s favorite quotes here .

According to a biography of Hepburn written by Barry Paris in 1996 here , Hepburn read the Levenson poem to her two sons and her son Sean Hepburn Ferrer later read it at her funeral. (the chapter is visible fully here ).

Sean Hepburn Ferrer also mentioned Hepburn reading the poem by Levenson in the book he authored called “Audrey Hepburn: An Elegant Spirit” (here).

VERDICT

Partly false. Although the poem about beauty was one of Audrey Hepburn’s favorites, it was originally written by humorist Sam Levenson.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .