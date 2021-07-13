Fact Check- Video does not show wild dogs and elephant on the loose due to protests over Zuma arrest

Users are claiming that protesters tore down a fence at the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa during July 2021 protests in the country following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma and let the animals loose.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The video shows a police car on a road with wild dogs and an elephant running around it. The text in one post reads: “Hluhluwe game reserve fence removed animals on the loose. Free at last”.

Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or burned shopping malls in South Africa on July 13, 2021, with dozens reported killed as grievances unleashed by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years (here).

Protests that followed Zuma’s arrest last week have widened into looting and an outpouring of generalized anger over inequality that persists 27 years after the fall of apartheid. Poverty has been exacerbated by severe social and economic restrictions aimed at blocking the spread of COVID-19.

Security officials said the government was working to halt the spread of the violence and looting, which has so far spread from Zuma’s home in KwaZulu-Natal province to Gauteng province surrounding the country’s biggest city Johannesburg.

The video accompanying the posts, however, is four years old. It was posted on YouTube (here) by the account Latest Sightings on July 25, 2017 with a description saying it was captured by 61-year-old Beryl Venter a couple of weeks prior at Kruger National Park in South Africa.

“We were on our way home from Letaba after a five-week stay in Kruger - feeling very depressed and not expecting any “wow” sightings,” Venter told Latest Sightings. “We were then suddenly very excited to see the wild dogs running around and playing in the road - twenty-one of them. We were the only vehicle at the sighting. We were taking photos as if it was the last ever sighting we would have of wild dogs running around us.”

Venter posted the video on Facebook around this same time, here .

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, an agency for biodiversity conservation that manages the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, said on Facebook (here) and Twitter (here) on July 12 that the park suffered no damage as a result of the Zuma protests (here).

Earlier on May 12, 2021, the park’s fence was damaged following a local protest by the Biliya community, its statement said.

South African media has reported on the misinformation regarding damage to the park here , here , here and here .

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned the online spread of misinformation during this tense time in a tweet (here) on July 12, 2021. “We should refrain from posting and circulating inflammatory messages on social media, and from spreading rumours or false reports that may create further panic among our people. No-one should take the law into their own hands.”

VERDICT

False. The video showing a police car, wild dogs and an elephant were taken by a visitor at Kruger National Park in 2017. It is unrelated to July 2021 protests following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma.

