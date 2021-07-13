Fact Check-Video does not show South African park fence torn down during July 2021 protests

Users are falsely claiming that video on social media shows a fence at the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa that was torn down by protests that have spread across the country following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma.

The text in one post reads: “So Zuma Supporters Have Cut The Hluhluwe Game Reserve Fence To Let Wild Animals Out.”

Most posts show a video that appears to have been captured from a helicopter showing the length of a broken fence on the ground in a natural area.

Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or burned shopping malls in South Africa on July 13, 2021, with dozens reported killed as grievances unleashed by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years (here).

Protests that followed Zuma’s arrest last week have widened into looting and an outpouring of generalized anger over inequality that persists 27 years after the fall of apartheid. Poverty has been exacerbated by severe social and economic restrictions aimed at blocking the spread of COVID-19.

Security officials said the government was working to halt the spread of the violence and looting, which has so far spread from Zuma’s home in KwaZulu-Natal province to Gauteng province surrounding the country’s biggest city Johannesburg.

However, the video in these posts is from a local protest from two months earlier.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, an agency for biodiversity conservation that manages the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, said on Facebook (here) and Twitter (here) on July 12 that the video in the posts was taken on May 12, 2021 (here).

Its full statement reads, “Please note that the video currently circulating showing that Hluhluwe Park’s fence has been destroyed is an old video. It was taken on 12th May 2021 following the community protest by the community of Biliya community. So far we have not experienced any damage to our property.”

News24 reported on May 12, 2021 (here) about damages to the park fence caused by protesters, who had gathered to demand employment from Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned the online spread of misinformation during this tense time in a tweet (here) on July 12, 2021. “We should refrain from posting and circulating inflammatory messages on social media, and from spreading rumours or false reports that may create further panic among our people. No-one should take the law into their own hands.”

South African media have reported on the fences at Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park not being torn down, as social media reports claimed ( here , here , here and here ).

Fact checkers Africa Check here and AFP here debunked the same claim.

KZN Wildlife did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

VERDICT

False. The video shows the fence at the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park damaged following a local protest on May 12, 2021. It does not show the aftermath of July 2021 protests relating to the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma.

