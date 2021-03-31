Fact Check-The British government has not said you must have a COVID-19 vaccine to go on holiday abroad; such requirements are being pushed forward by holiday destinations and travel companies

A series of Facebook posts have falsely claimed the British government lied to the general public by promising they would be allowed to go on holiday abroad if they get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, no such offer was made.

The posts followed a government announcement that anyone who travels abroad from England without good reason after March 29 would face a £5,000 fine under new COVID-19 laws (here). One such post says: “For those that jabbed so they can fly.... you've been lied to. £5,000 fine - illegal to go on holiday from Monday. It's about control - can you see yet?’ (here).

Another Facebook user says in a video that the government has broken public trust by banning foreign travel after promising holidays “if you get that new technology jab”. He adds: “Well done you stupid people because you’ve given up your free will for a holiday. Love, light and not going on holiday this year again, are you? But you might die” (here).

However, both posts fail to acknowledge that holidays abroad were already banned in England under a blanket “Stay at Home” order (here, here, www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56493002). This legislation was due to expire at the end of March, which is why MPs voted on new laws on March 25 – to come into effect on March 29 and last until June.

For the first time, the replacement legislation included a specific section for foreign travel, which can be viewed under Regulation 8 (here). This prohibits travelling abroad without a reasonable excuse (here). Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already said a ban on non-essential foreign travel would be in place until May 17; however, he has also said he would publish a review on this on April 12 (here, here).

However, rather than the British government insisting citizens must be vaccinated before going on holiday, it is travel companies and destination countries themselves that have suggested which rules might be implemented. Australian airline Qantas has said it will require proof of vaccination before passengers can board its flights (here), whereas several short-haul carriers have said they don’t plan to follow suit (here).

The Greek government, meanwhile, has said tourists from Britain will need to provide proof of either a vaccination, antibodies, or a recent negative test (here). Turkey has said it will not require vaccine proof – nor will it be likely to require proof of a negative test (here).

VERDICT

Missing context. The British government did not promise people they could go on holiday if they get the vaccine. Holidays were already banned under blanket “Stay at Home” rules that ended in March and were replaced by new legislation specifically mentioning a foreign travel ban. This is due to be reviewed in April – and decisions on travel requirements are being set by travel companies and respective governments at the holiday destinations themselves.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here.