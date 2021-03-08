Fact Check-Homework spelled backwards does not mean child abuse in Latin

Updated to remove final sentence

Some social media users are making the claim that the word “homework” spelled backwards (“krowemoh”) means child abuse in Latin. The claim is false and appears to have been originally shared as a joke.

Posts on Instagram with thousands of likes can be seen here , here and here . The claim has also been shared on Facebook here , here , and Tiktok vm.tiktok.com/ZMeM9qxqv/ , vm.tiktok.com/ZMeM9gfSx/ .

A search of Logeion, an open-database developed at the University of Chicago that compiles multiple Latin and Greek dictionaries, brought no relevant results for “krowemoh” ( logeion.uchicago.edu/ ).

In fact, the letter “w” was not part of the classical Latin alphabet, which was originally composed of 23 letters. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica here , it was not until medieval times - when the letter “v” (originally part of the Latin alphabet) was differentiated into “u”, “v” and “w”, and the letter “j” was added – that the 26-letter alphabet was established. ( here ).

ORIGIN

The earliest iteration of the claim that Reuters has found is a tweet from March 17, 2013, which appears to have been posted as a joke here (archived here ) . Some posts making this claim in 2021 feature a screenshot of this tweet as visible in Google search ( here ).

A search of the term “Latin” in the user’s Twitter feed ( bit.ly/3v2Kbwd ) revealed another alleged definition for “krowemoh”: “"Homework" spelled backwards is "krowemoh" Which in Latin translates to "I'd rather be fed to a pack of hungry lions than do this", she tweeted here .

Other alleged definitions for English words spelled backwards tweeted by the user include “geometry” ( here ) , “school” ( here ) and “private account” ( here ).

As evidence, other iterations ( vm.tiktok.com/ZMeM9gfSx/ ) feature a screenshot of the crowdsourced website Urban Dictionary’s entry for “krowemoh” here . As explained by the MIT Technology Review in an article from 2018 ( bit.ly/3qsb60T ), the content of the site can be “vague and inaccurate”, and it also contain opinions, since it has no style guides, editors, or moderators. This is acknowledged by the platform itself in its terms of service about.urbandictionary.com/tos (see User conduct).

VERDICT

False. Homework spelled backwards, or “krowemoh”, does not mean child abuse in Latin.

