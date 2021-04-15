Fact Check-Homicide investigation underway in Hot Springs, Arkansas, but no indication that there’s a serial killer at large

Social media rumors that there is a suspected serial killer at large in Hot Springs, Arkansas, are false, according to the local police department. Though a woman’s remains were found in late March 2021 in Hot Springs National Park, investigators say there is no evidence this was more than an isolated incident.

A post making this claim, found here , says “Hot Springs Police SO ARE YALL JUST GONNA HIDE FROM THE PUBLIC THAT THERES A SERIAL KILLER?? THEY DELETED ALL INFORMATION OFF GOOGLE!! YOURE PUTTING WOMENS LIFE AT RISK!! 5 BODIES CHOPPED UP!!!”

Other examples are seen here , here and here .

As reported here by local NBC affiliate KARK and here by local CBS affiliate THV11, the body of a 32-year-old woman, identified as Paige Autumn White, was found in Hot Springs National Park on March 27, 2021.

An April 13 press release from the National Park Service (NPS) says that the “investigation is ongoing and there is no indication that this was other than an isolated incident” (here).

Federal law defines “serial killings” as “a series of three or more killings" that share common characteristics suggesting they were carried by the same person or people. But the FBI has also defined serial murder as “The unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events,” as explained here .

Federal law enforcement often helps investigate alleged serial killings, but in this case the FBI is working on the case because it involves federal land.

Alexandra Picavet, NPS public information officer, told the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record in March 29 report that the FBI’s involvement was due to the incident occurring on federal land, which she described as standard protocol (here).

Local and state agencies are also investigating, according to the National Park Service, which said in its press release it is working “with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), the Hot Springs Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and Garland County Sheriff’s Department to find out more about the days leading up to White’s death.”

The Hot Springs Police Department shared the NPS statement on Facebook (here) and flagged the list of investigating agencies in what appeared to be an attempt to quash rumors of a serial killer.

An April 13 press release from the FBI office in Little Rock asked “for the community’s help to find out what happened” to White, stating that the bureau was “eager to hear from family, friends, acquaintances, and anyone else who may have seen her recently.”

“There is a strong possibility the person who did this continues to work and/or live in our community. This individual likely has familiarity with the areas in which Paige was last seen and recovered,” the press release said.

Investigators ask that those with any information about White or her death contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch by phone (888-653-0009), online (www.nps.gov/ISB) or via email (nps_isb@nps.gov). Reporters may remain anonymous.

VERDICT

Partly false. Though there is an ongoing homicide investigation in Hot Springs, Arkansas, investigators say there is no indication that this was anything other than an isolated incident.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .