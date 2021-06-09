Fact Check-Newspaper front page shows advert, not a real story about ‘hybrid babies’

A front-page advert in the newspaper USA Today about “hybrid babies” being born across the United States is being misinterpreted by some social media users as being a real story.

The posts (here , here , here) show a picture of the newspaper USA Today, with the headline “Hybrid babies born across the US. World reacts to new generation of half-human, half-animal children with both awe and concern.”.

The word “ADVERTISEMENT” is clearly visible above the headline, clearly indicating this is not an authentic story. The real front-page story in the June 4-6, 2021 edition of USA Today was, “Texas border town: ‘We get the brunt of it’” and can be seen here .

Comments and captions show that some users are taking the story seriously. They include, “What?? Is this for real?”; “God help is all…Satans work”; “Wtf”; and “Human hybrid experiments I’m assuming…”; “To be very clear, these human/animal hybrid babies were found in large numbers when the [Deep Underground Military Bases] were raided last year and millions of children (and women – the breeders) were rescued for human trafficking.” (here)

Lark-Marie Anton, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at Gannett, which owns USA Today (www.gannett.com/brands/), confirmed to Reuters via email, “The 'cover' was an ad wrap campaign that was clearly labeled an advertisement per our advertising guidelines and protocols.”

Anton said that the advert was for a Netflix series called “Sweet Tooth”, which is about a boy who is half-human and half-deer living in a post-apocalyptic world (here).

Two of the babies pictured in the USA Today advert can be seen in a Netflix tweet here and the series trailer and teaser here and here . The baby pictured at the top of the advert can be seen around the 7:45 mark in the first episode on Netflix.

Netflix did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

VERDICT

Missing context. The photo shows an advertisement for the Netflix series “Sweet Tooth” – not a real newspaper story.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Checking team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .