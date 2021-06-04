Fact Check-Quote criticizing Cardi B’s 2019 Grammy win has been falsely attributed to Ice Cube

Rapper Ice Cube has not criticized Cardi B’s 2019 Grammy Award win, nor did he say her music was “trash”, despite a widely shared social media post claiming otherwise.

A screenshot of the claim first circulated on Facebook in 2019 (here and here), and appears to come from a generic social media account called “icecube_fanpage”. Beneath a photo of Cardi B, a wall of text reads: “This picture shows us how corrupted the Grammy’s are, the winner named Cardi B has won an [sic] Grammy for ,BEST RAP ALBUM’ never in my life would I consider Cardi B as an artist from the rap or hip-hop genre her music represents everything what is nowadays wrong in our culture her music is to me the lowest standard [sic] when it goes to creativity, lyricism and love.”

The text continues: “Said the worked hard for the award? I’ve never saw her struggling for where she is at now! Just another puppet that brainwashes our youth especially when it goes to our daughers [sic], she inspires them to be a young THOT.. her music is trash just like the award.”

Superimposed on the screenshot is a separate caption suggesting the post was written by the U.S. rapper himself. It reads: “Ice Cube Wasn’t Happy!!! [sic] He went in!!! [sic].”

While the post was initially published in 2019, it has since resurfaced in 2021 and has been shared thousands of times. “He talks out of both sides of his mouth, so maybe he did say it,” said one individual in the comments. Another said: “Go Ice Cube.” (here and here).

The claim, however, is false. Ice Cube first addressed it in 2019, tweeting: “Those are not my words,” and adding that he was “happy” for Cardi B (here).

The post itself is also fake. Not only does the latter part of the screenshot’s message clearly attribute the text to a fan page, the formatting and alignment are not consistent with popular social media platforms such as Instagram or Facebook.

Indeed, the image first appeared in February 2019 on the website iFunny, which is used to make memes (here).

VERDICT

False. A quote attributed to Ice Cube that criticizes Cardi B’s 2019 Grammy win is fake.

