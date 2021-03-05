Fact Check-Washington, D.C. is not checking identification for entry

Social media users have been sharing posts that claim authorities in Washington, D.C. are making ID checks before letting people into the city. This claim is false.

Examples of posts making this claim can be seen here , here and here .

One post reads: “Checking ID’s to get into Washington DC........ If we had checked ID’s at the polls we wouldn’t be in the mess we are in.”

The city did take extra security measures after the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, particularly during President Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration (here).

Security forces also turned out to guard the U.S. Capitol on March 4, the day followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory had predicted former President Donald Trump would return to office (here , here ).

But Alaina Gertz, a public affairs specialist for the Metropolitan Police Department, told Reuters via email that the claims in the social media posts were false. “There is no ID requirement or check taking place in the District of Columbia,” said Gertz. “I do not recall a time we ever had this requirement in the city.”

VERDICT

False. Washington, D.C. is not making ID checks before letting people into the city.

