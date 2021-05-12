Fact Check-Swabs supplied to Britain do not come from India; video of disputed packaging operation is being investigated by Indian authorities

Medical swabs seen in a viral clip being packaged by children on the floor of a slum were not supplied to the UK for COVID-19 tests, the UK’s Department for Health and Social Care has told Reuters.

The 35-second clip, posted to social media on May 5, shows multiple children placing test swabs into individual packets by hand. Surrounding conditions do not appear to be sterile and swabs are seen in piles on the floor (here). “Clean and sterile?” said one Facebook user who often posts UK-related pandemic content to their account. “This is what you have shoved up your nose.”

Another UK-based user said: “Take a look at your test swabs…” (here), while an Instagram user from Birmingham added: “Look where your swabs start their existence.” (here)

According to Indian media (here , here , here), the footage was captured in a slum in Ulhasnagar, a city in India’s Maharashtra state. The Times of India reported on May 8 that an individual had since been arrested in connection with the operation and had revealed a batch of swabs were en route to another city in Maharashtra (here). On the same day, The Free Press Journal, an English-language outlet in Mumbai, said another two people had been arrested, and quoted Ulhasnagar police sources on the ongoing investigation into where the swabs were supplied (here).

While it is not yet clear where the swabs ultimately ended up, the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) told Reuters it was not with them.

“None of the PCR or Lateral Flow Device kits supplied to the UK are packaged in India,” a DHSC spokesperson said in an email. “All suppliers to the NHS are expected to follow the highest legal and ethical standards, and proper due diligence is carried out on every government contract.”

Moreover, the swabs being packaged in the video were reported to be double-ended cotton swabs (here) unlike the single-ended swabs that are widely used in tests rolled out in the UK (here , here) .

VERDICT

Missing context. Indian authorities have taken action against the people suspected to be behind the unsterile swab packaging operation. While it is not yet clear where or if these swabs were used, the DHSC has said they were not delivered to the UK.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .