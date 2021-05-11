Fact Check-Widely shared footage shows Indian villagers clashing with police who tried to shut Hindu festival

A video of clashes in India shared widely on social media has nothing to do with COVID-19 vaccinations nor “injection teams”, contrary to the online posts. In fact, it shows violence that broke out after local police tried to shut down a Hindu festival.

The video, shared several times in early May (here , here), has been claimed by Facebook users to show “resistance” against those delivering COVID-19 vaccinations. One video caption reads: “Healthcare officials' security services are chased out of a village by angry locals in India who were keeping guard of the 'v-e-x' givers. In the face of tyranny comes resistance!”

Another adds: “Villagers expel injection teams with stones after seeing the correlation between the increase in injections and the increase in deaths, and seeing that those who are dying is because they had injected before.”

This is not accurate. The footage was captured in India’s Jharkhand state in mid-April and shows unrest that occurred after police attempted to halt a mela, or festival gathering (here).

According to India Today TV, officers had responded after receiving reports of hundreds of people gathering for the festival. They were said to have initially tried to negotiate with attendees, encouraging them to go home and avoid risking the spread of COVID-19. However, negotiations soon failed and violence broke out. Eight people were reportedly arrested (here).

VERDICT

False. The video does not show people chasing away vaccination teams. It shows violence that broke out after police in Jharkhand tried to disperse a mela.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .