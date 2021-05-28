Fact Check-Meme exaggerates U.S. inflation and immigration figures

A meme shared thousands of times on Facebook has inflated economic trends since U.S. President Joe Biden took office.

Next to an image of Bugs Bunny, the post reads: “Gas prices highest in a decade. Worst jobs report in two decades. Highest inflation in three decades. Highest increase in illegal immigration in four decades. Y’all killed it with your emotional voting skills!” (here , here)

These claims are exaggerated to varying degrees, as has also been noted by the fact-checking organisation PolitiFact (here). This article will explain why.

GAS PRICES

The cost of petrol has risen since Biden became president, but rates are not the highest in a decade.

Regular gas prices in the U.S. are $3.020 dollars per gallon as of May 24, 2021, according to the latest update from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) (here).

This is slightly lower than the week before, when gas prices averaged $3.03. However, this rise on May 17 was the first time gas prices had averaged more than $3 per gallon since October 27, 2014, according to the EIA (here).

While this is a notable increase compared with the past six and a half years, EIA data shows that gas prices were higher for four years in the past decade between – 2011 and 2014 (here , select data 2).

Are these price rises entirely due to President Biden, as the meme implied? Analyses by Reuters and the EIA suggest not.

Short-term fluctuations in gas prices are often influenced by global supply and demand. For instance, Reuters reported a dip in oil prices on May 27 over concerns about rising Iranian supply (here).

Factors outside government control are also at play. Both Reuters and the EIA attributed the price surge on May 17 to a cyber attack on the U.S’s biggest fuel pipeline system, for example (here and here).

Several social media posts suggested the subsequent oil shortage was due to Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline in January (here), but Reuters Fact Check has debunked recent connection between the two events (here).

Alongside these supply issues, the EIA reported that surging gas prices were associated with increased demand for petrol as the U.S recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and more people start travelling in vehicles (www.eia.gov/petroleum/weekly/).

In short, gas prices are the highest seen in the past six and a half years, not a decade.

EMPLOYMENT

The latest employment figures were not the worst seen in 20 years, although they did disappoint forecasters.

Economists polled by Reuters predicted that payrolls would advance by 978,000 jobs, but nonfarm payrolls (explained here) increased by only 266,000 jobs last month (here).

Biden acknowledged the lacklustre results and said the U.S. economy had a “long way to go” before recovering from its pandemic slump (here).

The figures are much better than last year, however, when the pandemic caused the worst jobs report in over 90 years. Reuters said on May 8, 2020 that the U.S. economy purged a record 20.5 million jobs in the steepest plunge in payrolls since the 1930s Great Depression (here). The comparison is illustrated (more here ).

A graph showing the U.S. unemployment rate here using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data also shows the current number is lower than in the years following the Great Recession of 2008.

The takeaway is that while April’s employment figures were not as positive as economists had hoped, they are a significant improvement from last year.

INFLATION

Inflation is increasing but it is not the highest seen in three decades.

Concerns about inflation began in mid-May when data showed that the U.S. Consumer Price Index was running at an annual rate of 4.2% in April. This was the largest gain since September 2008 (here).

Economists are waiting for crucial inflation data to be published on May 28, but federal officials acknowledge that policy changes might be needed (here).

Overall, the most recent indicator suggested inflation was the highest seen in 13 years, not 30.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Increasing numbers of people are attempting to enter the U.S. without documentation, but the situation is not as dramatic as the meme claims.

Government figures show that Border Patrol has encountered 724,984 migrants at the land boundary with Mexico this year (here), and, according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the U.S. is facing the biggest surge of migrants at its southwest border in 20 years (here).

Indeed, the year 2000 saw the highest number of migrants at the border over the last 40 years, when the US border patrol recorded about 1.6 million apprehensions (here). This 2000 peak is also visualised in a Statista graph here .

Reuters has reported that some U.S. border patrol agents are frustrated with Biden’s border policies, (here), exacerbated by a COVID-19 health order implemented under former President Donald Trump that resulted in some migrants repeatedly trying to enter the country (here).

While there are concerns about illegal migration, as of this article’s publication, the numbers are not the highest recorded in 40 years.

VERDICT

Mostly false. This meme exaggerates the scale of current trends in finance and migration compared with previous decades. It includes various incorrect claims about the U.S. economy and immigration.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .