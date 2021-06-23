Fact Check-‘Invisible art’ story originated from a satire radio show

Posts sharing a story about a 27-year-old New York artist named Lana Newstrom showcasing her “invisible art” are not accurate. Neither the artist nor the art exists: the story was created for a satirical radio show.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The text on one post reads: “THIS IS HOW EMPTY AND STUPID OUR CULTURE HAS BECOME. LOOK AT THESE PEOPLE, STARING, OOHING AND AHHING OVER INVISIBLE ART. 27-year-old artist Lana Newstrom says she is the first artist in the world to create invisible “art.” “Just because you can’t see anything, doesn’t mean I didn’t put hours of work into creating a particular piece.”

Comments on the posts read: “I wonder how many they sold”, “Just shakin’ my head!!!” and “We heard about this and honestly could not believe how stupid this is! God help us all! The more we think we cannot be shocked anymore then someone ‘creates invisible art’! Ridiculous!”

The post includes a photograph of several people that are staring at a blank wall in a museum.

A Google search of the artist’s name with the words “invisible art” bring up an article by CBC radio’s “This or That” radio show, published Sept. 23, 2014 here .

The article includes the same photograph and the story of Newstrom’s invisible art. However, the “about” page of the show here includes this text:

“This Is That is an award-winning program that doesn’t just talk about the issues, it fabricates them. Nothing is off limits--politics, business, culture, justice, science, religion--if it is relevant to Canadians, we’ll find out the “This” and the “That” of the story. Each week, hosts Pat Kelly and Peter Oldring introduce you to the voices and stories that give this country character in this 100% improvised, satirical send-up of public radio.”

The original photograph of the people in the museum is available on Shutterstock here and actually shows framed art on the walls. The photo in the social media posts has been altered.

The description reads: “People look at Phil Stern photos exhibition at Forma Photography Foundation June 16, 2010 in Milan, Italy.”

Artnet.com addressed the hoax in 2014, here , as did Snopes here .

VERDICT

Satire. The story of 27-year-old New York artist Lana Newstrom who made invisible art originated from a satirical radio show.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .