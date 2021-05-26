Fact Check-Israel’s Iron Dome does not form a Star of David when intercepting missiles

A digitally altered photo has tricked some social media users into believing Israel’s anti-missile system traces a Jewish symbol in the sky when it intercepts missiles.

The image, shared in mid-May, shows streaks of light over Israel as the Iron Dome defense system prepares to intercept rockets fired from the Gaza strip. In the manipulated image, these streaks of light appear to form the Star of David – a Jewish symbol that also features on the Israeli flag.

“Awesome.....Iron Dome forms a Star Of David over Israel,” reads one Facebook post accompanying an iteration of the image, shared more than 227 times since May 18 (here). Other posts using the same photo can be seen here , here and here .

More than 250 people, most of them Palestinians, were killed in the recent flare-up of violence between Israel and Hamas. A ceasefire was announced on May 21 after 11 days of conflict (here).

As previously explained by Reuters in Spanish here , the original photo was captured by AFP photographer Anas Baba and was posted by the agency on Twitter on May 13 here .

The right side of the image shows rockets launched by Hamas from Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza. On the left are the unaltered streaks of light created by the Israel’s Iron Dome.

Separate footage of the Iron Dome, captured by Reuters, can be seen here , here and here , further proving the system does not form a star in the sky.

Reuters has also addressed other false claims relating to the recent conflict here, here , here , here and here .

VERDICT

Altered. The photo has been digitally manipulated. Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system does not trace a star in the sky when intercepting rockets.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .