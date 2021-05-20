Fact Check-Video does not show ‘missile launcher’ in Gaza in 2021

Posts sharing a video showing weapons on a truck and claiming that it shows a missile launcher Hamas embedded into civilian areas in Gaza amid the current conflict are miscaptioned. The video appears to have been filmed in Israel in 2018.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The text on one post reads: “A kid in Gaza took this video. Hamas terrorists park their rockets and launchers in his residential street, using Gaza residents as their human shields. Any comments on this barbarians’ behavior?”

The same video, however, was posted by Israeli news outlet MivzakLive on Nov. 25, 2018 on its Facebook page here , with the description, “Trucks with "missiles" lost their way and entered the village of Abu Sanan in the north by mistake."

Abu Snan is a town in northern Israel, visible here!4m2!3m1!1s0x151dcc8abe8bdfd1:0xf17ae22c19cdbf42?sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiM6eL_ttHwAhU3GFkFHWqOBAoQ8gEwFHoECDUQAQ .

Independent journalist Alexander McKeever pinpointed the exact location of the video in a tweet here , confirming that the video was not taken in Gaza.

One day prior, on Nov. 24, 2018, an Israeli outlet posted a video and story about a truck carrying missiles that looks very similar to the truck in the MivzakLive footage (here). It says the truck was spotted around Kiryat Gat, about a two hour drive from Abu Snan (here!3m1!4b1!4m14!4m13!1m5!1m1!1s0x151dcc8abe8bdfd1:0xf17ae22c19cdbf42!2m2!1d35.171969!2d32.95803!1m5!1m1!1s0x15029166b2e7a63b:0xcf6958d0335368fd!2m2!1d34.768459!2d31.611148!3e0). Reuters was unable to independently verify whether the two videos show the same truck.

Reuters reached out to the Israel Defense Forces for comment and clarification regarding the purpose of the truck, but did not immediately receive a response.

The cars parked around the trucks all have yellow license plates, which is unique to Israel, as mentioned here , here and here , further suggesting this scene took place in Israel, not Gaza (here).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue fighting against Gaza militants after U.S. President Joe Biden urged him to seek a “de-escalation” on Wednesday in the conflict that has been raging for 10 days (here).

VERDICT

False. The video does not show a missile launcher or similar weapon that Hamas embedded into residential neighborhoods in Gaza, but can be traced back to Israel in 2018.

