Fact Check-Photo does not show an Israeli clergyman blessing ‘holy guns’ for troops

A 13-year-old photo has resurfaced on social media with users falsely claiming it shows an Israeli clergyman blessing guns “to kill wicked people”.

The image has been shared hundreds of times on various days in May, coinciding with the recent flare-up of violence between Israel and Hamas. More than 250 people, most of them Palestinians, were killed in the 11 days of violence before a ceasefire was agreed on May 21 (here and here).

“This is Israelite clergyman blessing the holy guns of soldiers with the holy bible to kill wicked people,” wrote one Facebook user on May 24 in conjunction with the photo (here). Other users also shared the image with near-verbatim captions (here , here and here).

The photo, however, has nothing to do with Israel. It was photographed in Russia in 2008 – around 13 years before the recent Israeli-Hamas conflict.

According to the caption on the original image, seen here on Getty, a Russian Orthodox priest had blessed new Klashnikov firearms during a ceremony for recently enlisted members of the country’s riot police in Stavropol. The image was captured by photographer Danil Semyonov in January 2008.

VERDICT

False. The photo is old and shows a Russian Orthodox priest blessing firearms for newly-enlisted police recruits.

