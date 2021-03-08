Fact Check-Israel is not preventing unvaccinated children from sitting exams  

Social media posts have claimed Israeli children cannot sit exams unless they have received a COVID-19 vaccine. This is not true, according to Israel’s Education Ministry.

Shared more than 1,400 times on Facebook, examples of the claim can be seen(here) and (here).

The posts feature a voice clip in which a woman, purportedly in Israel, discusses various restrictions that apply to people who have not received a coronavirus vaccine. “It’s a very bad situation here,” she says. “They are not letting children as young as 16 to take their matriculation exams without taking this injection.” (Timecode – 1.05)

In January, the Israeli government expanded its vaccination campaign to include anyone aged between 16 and 18 if they have parental consent (here). The Education Ministry spokeswoman said at the time that this decision was made “to enable their return (to school) and the orderly holding of exams”.

This did not mean, however, that unvaccinated children would not be allowed to take their exams. In an email to Reuters, the spokeswoman clarified this position, saying: “No, there is no such instruction.”

More than half of Israel’s population (here) has so far received at least one dose of Pfizer Inc’s vaccine, according to Health Ministry data.

While it is not true to say unvaccinated late-teens will be blocked from sitting exams, it is true that the unvaccinated population is subject to restrictions.

Israel has introduced a “Green Pass” for its citizens, which is a government-validated certificate showing a person has either received both doses of the vaccine or that they have recovered from COVID-19 and are presumed immune (here). The passes are valid for six months from the time of full vaccination.

Gyms, swimming pools, theatres and hotels are open to pass-holders only (here). Once inside, strict caps on occupancy and social distancing requirements are enforced.

VERDICT

False. While Israel has introduced a “Green Pass” to allow venues to reopen for vaccinated citizens, it has not stopped unvaccinated students from sitting matriculation exams.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here.