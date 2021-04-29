Fact Check-Video of Italian crowds shows a Liberation Day march, not an anti-lockdown protest

Video footage shared on Facebook shows Italy’s annual Liberation Day rally not, as it is misleadingly labelled, an anti-lockdown march.

The video was posted with the English caption: “ITALY IS AWAKENING” in a Facebook group of people who had previously marched against COVID-19 measures in the United Kingdom (here). It was a reshare from a high-engagement post from a Croatian user, who had captioned the clip: “Italy danas [English translation: “today”], 27.04.21” (here). At least one other English-language user has posted the video with the caption: “Italy anti lockdown march” (here).

The users have misrepresented the date and the purpose of the rally. It does not show an anti-lockdown protest nor was it captured on April 27. It was filmed on April 25 during Italy’s annual Liberation Day march.

The date is a public holiday in Italy, and marks the end of the country’s Nazi occupation (here , here , here).

In the video, the banner at the front of the rally reads (translated to English): “Against all fascism.” A closer angle captured by ANSA news agency shows that the second line of the banner reads: “Against racism, sexism and exploitation.” The agency said the footage was captured the Liberation Day march in Bologna (here).

VERDICT

False. The footage does not show an anti-lockdown march in Italy; rather it shows the annual Liberation Day rally in Bologna.

