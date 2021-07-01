Fact Check-No evidence Ivanka Trump was targeted in Florida condo collapse

Posts speculating that the recent collapse of an apartment tower near Miami targeted Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former U.S. president Donald J. Trump, are unfounded. Although investigations are ongoing, documents show multiple concerns about the building’s structural integrity.

Examples of the posts can be seen here and here .

The text on one post reads: “What’re the chances that the building “collapse” is 5 buildings south of Ivanka? 50 ppl still missing.. yup more and more convinced they were targeting hvt, if not also destroying evidence and/or closing tunnel entrances. USING THE TUNNELS UNDER THE HOTEL FOR SEARCH AND RESCUE. ‘The building was in OK shape.’ The upscale condo near Miami Beach still collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside near Miami Beach was completed in 1981. A recent condo sold for $710,000 at the oceanside.”

The posts refer to the collapse of an oceanfront apartment tower near Miami, Florida on June 24, 2021. The death toll stands at 18 with 145 people unaccounted for nearly a week after the collapse, at the time this article was published (here).

News reports explain (here, here , here and here ) that Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have been renting a residence at Arte Surfside, about two blocks away from the Champlain Towers South Condo (here!3m1!4b1!4m13!4m12!1m5!1m1!1s0x88d9b295ecfeed5b:0x34f6ba1f05e85b54!2m2!1d-80.1211883!2d25.8739206!1m5!1m1!1s0x88d9b2960556c651:0xac9c0cd943236bbf!2m2!1d-80.1213269!2d25.8758046).

Investigators have yet to conclude what caused nearly half of the 40-year-old Champlain Towers South condo to crumple as residents slept in the early hours of last Thursday (here).

A 2018 engineer’s report on the 12-floor, 136-unit complex, prepared ahead of a building safety recertification process, found structural deficiencies that are now the focus of inquiries.

As recently as April, the condo association’s president warned residents in a letter that severe concrete damage identified by the engineer around the base of the building had since grown “significantly worse.”

A full timeline of reported issues about the building can be seen here , dating back to September 2015.

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that Ivanka Trump was targeted during the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo in Miami, Florida. Evidence so far points toward structural problems in the building.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .