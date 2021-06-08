Fact Check-Jamaica has not banned K-Pop

A satirical website article which claimed that Jamaica had banned K-Pop, has been taken seriously by some social media users.

The article from 2018 (here), alleged that Jamaica was the first country to make South Korean pop music K-Pop illegal.

Posts on social media with a screenshot of the article can be seen here , here , and here . Captions and comments that show users are taking the claim seriously include, “why y'all hate it so much?”, “omg plz bring me to Jamaica” and “Stupidity. Learn to respect other cultures.”

Satire8.com’s website has a disclaimer on its “About” page saying it is “a satire news and humor website,” and “The website publishes fake news, shocking rumors and reports with incisive sarcasm, and humor.” (www.8satire.com/about/) Their “Legal Notice” is visible www.8satire.com/legal-notice/ .

False claims about Jamaica’s K-Pop ban were debunked in 2018 by Buzzfeed News, here . The report includes a tweet from Roberta Nesta Morgan, spokesperson at that time for the Office of Prime Minister (of Jamaica), who stated, “This is NOT TRUE!!!!!”

There was no immediate response to a Reuters request for comment from a representative in the Communications Office of the Prime Minister in Jamaica.

False. There is no K-Pop ban in Jamaica. A satirical website published the story.

