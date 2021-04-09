Fact Check-Picture does not show Spanish Dancer jellyfish from Papua New Guinea

Social media users have been sharing a photo of what they claim is a Spanish Dancer jellyfish found in Papua New Guinea’s lagoons. This claim is false.

Examples can be seen here and here . One post reads, “This is a Spanish Dancer Jelly Fish found in the lagoons of Papua, New Guinea.”

Users have commented on the picture expressing wonder and appreciation. One post read, “Can you believe how beautiful God’s creation was before we went too far?”

A caption similar to that in the Facebook posts can be found on the wiki hosting website Fandom, which contains posts that any user can create and edit (here.). The image (here) and information reposted on social media were added by Fandom user, Somarinoa (here).

The actual photo depicts the digital artwork of French photographer, Francis Le Guen who created the nudibranch (sea slug) image with Apophysis software. Le Guen discussed how the image became the “Spanish Dancer” and shared other digital sea creations on his website in 2012, here . On the article’s page, the intro says (in French) that viewers should not look for these underwater creatures themselves because they were all designed using the digital software (here).

There is a nudibranch called the Spanish Dancer (here). Populating the Pacific and Indian oceans and boasting bright colors, these sea slugs do not resemble the image being shared on Facebook.

Snopes debunked the claim in 2016, here .

VERDICT

False. The image is a digital creation of a red sea slug by Francis Le Guen.

