Fact Check-Story about a death row inmate is not about model Jeremy Meeks

A story shared on Facebook , which is accompanied by a photograph of convicted felon-turned-model and actor Jeremy Meeks, is not about him. A representative for Meeks confirmed the claim is false.

Examples of the misleading post featuring Jeremy Meeks are visible here and here .

Meeks rose to fame in 2014 when his California mugshot went viral, earning him nicknames like “prison bae” and “hot felon”. Reuters 2014 coverage of Meeks is visible here .

After serving a prison sentence, E! Entertainment reported (here) that Meeks signed a modeling contract with White Cross Management. His active talent profile is visible here .

The story on Facebook about a son preparing for death has an actual court photo (here) of Meeks. A different version of the post with an unidentified male dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit is visible here .

The letter in the posts begins: “Dear mom, if the law was fair today you would be here seated next to me waiting to be electrocuted in the electric chair, but since the law is blind I been convicted for the crimes we committed together.”

Reuters could not independently verify the author of the text.

Management at Meeks’ agent Bex & Call told Reuters in an emailed statement that the claims are “very false.” Meeks is not incarcerated and has an active and verified social media profile visible here . He can also be seen in a June 16, 2021 interview here for his recent film appearance in Secret Society (here).

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. A letter posted on Facebook alongside a photo of Jeremy Meeks is not about him. Reuters could not identify the author of the Facebook letter on social media.

