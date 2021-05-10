Fact Check-Boris Johnson’s brother was not appointed as a director of Dyson a week after the prime minister reportedly gave the company tax assurances

Boris Johnson’s brother was not appointed director of Dyson a week after the company was given tax assurances by the British prime minister, contrary to claims on social media.

The BBC reported in mid-April that billionaire James Dyson had sought assurances from Johnson that his staff would not have to pay extra tax if they travelled to Britain to make ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic (here). Dyson contacted Johnson via text message, who replied directly: "I will fix it,” the BBC said.

Since then, social media users have shared a screenshot of a document from Companies House, the UK registry of companies, that shows “Joseph Edmund Johnson” (Boris Johnson’s brother) has been appointed director of “Dyson Technical Training Limited” (here , here , here , here).

“PM’s brother becomes director of Dyson the week after they ask their tax problems to be fixed. Coincidence obviously,” Facebook users have written in accompanying captions.

The screenshot itself shows the notice of Jo Johnson’s appointment was “received for filing in electronic format” on “24/04/2020”. The BBC reports that the text messages between the prime minister and Dyson were sent the previous month – in March 2020 (here).

However, while the Companies House screenshot is real (here), it has been misinterpreted.

Firstly, as the document shows, Jo Johnson was appointed to his role on Feb. 18, 2020. This is before the texts seen by the BBC were exchanged. The April 24 date simply refers to the day this appointment information was received for filing.

Secondly, Johnson was appointed director of Dyson Technical Training Limited, the legal entity for The Dyson Institute of Technology and Engineering. This is not the same as Dyson the vacuum cleaner company which was responsible for designing the ventilators (here).

The Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology provides training in the field of engineering (www.dysoninstitute.com/). Its undergraduates pay no tuition fees and are given a salary from day one.

It was set up in 2017 after Jo Johnson, then Minister for Universities, challenged James Dyson to establish his own higher education provider for aspiring engineers, according to the Institute’s website (here , here).

But a Dyson spokesperson told Reuters in an email that Jo Johnson sits on the Council of the Dyson Institute, which “has no connection to the Dyson Board”.

“He is the former Universities Minister and has been instrumental in encouraging innovation in higher education and was a logical choice for membership of the Council”, the spokesperson added.

VERDICT

Missing context. The screenshot is real but has been misinterpreted. Jo Johnson was appointed as the director of Dyson Technical Training Limited, the legal entity The Dyson Institute of Technology and Engineering. This is not the same as Dyson, the vacuum cleaner company responsible for designing the ventilators. Further to this, the date of his appointment was in February 2020, not April, as the posts claim.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here.