Fact Check-John McAfee did not tweet about the Miami condo collapse

Claims that the late John McAfee tweeted about the Champlain Towers South condominium that collapsed in Miami, Florida on June 24, 2021, are false. The tweets are fabricated.

Shares of the tweets can be seen here and here . The tweet reads, “If anything ever happens to me, please know that the 31TB of files I have are located on hard drives in my condo near 88th Street and Collins Avenue just north of Miami Beach.” It is dated June 8, 2021.

John McAfee, the founder of the antivirus software-making company McAfee Associates, was found dead in his Barcelona, Spain prison cell on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Reuters reporting on his death can be found here . McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villalba, said that “the antivirus software pioneer died by hanging as his nine months in prison brought him to despair. The antivirus pioneer was preparing for extradition back to the US to face tax evasion charges (here).

A review of John McAfee’s Twitter feed (twitter.com/officialmcafee) does not reveal the presence of tweets that reference the Florida address. The text does not appear in McAfee’s two tweets posted on June 8, visible here and here . A June 9, 2029 tweet (here) posted to Twitter reads, “I’ve collected files on corruption in governments. For the first time, I’m naming names and specifics. I’ll begin with a corrupt CIA agent and two Bahamian officials. Coming today. If I’m arrested or disappear, 31+ terrabytes of incriminating data will be released to the press.”

McAfee never revealed the location of the data.

Among McAfee’s final tweets is a June 20, 2021, Father’s Day retweet of a post by his wife, Janice McAfee seen here and a tweet (here) dated June 18, 2021, at 11:00 am, which reads, “In a democracy, power is given not taken. But it is still power. Love, compassion, caring have no use for it. But it is fuel for greed, hostility, jealousy... All power corrupts. Take care which powers you allow a democracy to wield.”

In an October 15, 2020 tweet McAfee eerily referenced suicide “a la Epstein” seen here . On June 28, 2021, Reuters reported that an official autopsy confirmed McAfee died by suicide at age 75 (here).

A listing of individual condo owner records is visible here for the Champlain Towers South on the website of Florida media outlet, BocaNewsNow.com. John McAfee is not among the condo owners.

This claim was also debunked by the Associated Press here and USA TODAY, here .

VERDICT

False. John McAfee did not tweet about the collapsed Surfside condominiums in Miami, Florida. McAfee is not an owner, according to condominium records.

