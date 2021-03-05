Fact Check-Johns Hopkins debunks bogus ‘Cancer Update’ post

Social media users have been sharing an old post that purports to be a report from Johns Hopkins University about cancer cells and ways of stopping cancer. The posting is fake. Johns Hopkins never produced the report and had since published an extensive article challenging its claims.

The post (here) seeks to undermine conventional treatments including chemotherapy. It suggests that “an effective way to battle cancer is to STARVE the cancer cells by not feeding it with foods it needs to multiple (sic).”

Examples of recent shares of the post can be seen here , here and here .

Johns Hopkins published a response to the fake post, which it said has been circulating as far back as 2004, here . The response says: “Information falsely attributed to Johns Hopkins called, ‘CANCER UPDATE FROM JOHN HOPKINS’ describes properties of cancer cells and suggests ways of preventing cancer. Johns Hopkins did not publish the information, which often is an email attachment, nor do we endorse its contents.”

The Johns Hopkins website gives detailed responses to seven claims made in the post here .

In response to the bogus post’s claims about food, John Hopkins writes: “A poor diet and obesity associated with a poor diet is a risk factor for the development of cancer. However, there is no evidence that certain foods alter the environment of an existing cancer, at the cellular level, and cause it to either die or grow.”

In the official John Hopkins response, cancer prevention and control expert Elizabeth Platz says: “As part of a balanced diet, sugar, salt, milk, coffee, tea, meat, and chocolate - the foods the “Update” calls into question - are all safe choices. The real concern with many of these, particularly sugar, is that it adds calories to a diet and can lead to obesity, and obesity is a major risk factor for cancer.”

VERDICT

False. Johns Hopkins published a statement on their website saying that they had not posted this advice and did not endorse its contents.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .