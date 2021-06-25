Fact Check-Posts misleadingly compare Juneteenth and toppling Confederate statues

Days after U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris signed a bill into law to make June 19 a federal holiday, posts on social media questioned the validity of the commemoration. But these posts are missing key context: anti-racism protesters broadly consider these statues as symbols honoring Confederate leaders and slavery. Juneteenth, on the contrary, commemorates the emancipation from that same system.

“So you tear down monuments that remind you of slavery...Then create a holiday to remember slavery”, the message reads, which has been shared at least 25,700 times on Facebook here , here . Posts with a similar narrative can be seen here and here .

STATUES

Following the death of George Floyd in May 2020, nationwide protests in the United States against police brutality and white supremacy included the toppling of Confederate monuments by citizens, as well as demands that local authorities remove them ( here , here ).

Anti-racism protesters consider this and other symbols to be emblems of slavery, racism and U.S. xenophobia. Supporters say they represent the South’s heritage and culture, and serve as a memorial to Confederate casualties during the 1861-65 Civil War ( here, here , here).

In other parts of the world, this movement broadened to target colonialists, monarchs and explorers, who in some cases destroyed or enslaved local populations across the world in the European scramble for empire and treasure ( here , here , here ).

JUNETEENTH

Juneteenth, a portmanteau of June and 19th, marks the day in 1865 when a Union general informed a group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas that they had been made free two years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War. The new federal holiday serves to commemorate the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans ( here ).

Critics say much remains to be done to address the legacy of slavery, like police brutality, voting rights and the racial wealth gap ( here , here ).

“As a holiday, Juneteenth is a time of joyful celebration. But it is also a bittersweet reminder of the ever-elusive nature of racial justice in the country,” said Jason Young, an associate professor of history at the University of Michigan in an article for the university ( here ).

"It's important to commemorate emancipation and to encourage everyday Americans to reckon with the history of slavery ... but there is always a danger with these sort of things so they can be performative," Matthew Delmont, a professor of history at Dartmouth College who specializes in African-American history and civil rights told Reuters ( here ).

Daina Ramey Berry, professor of history and chairperson of the history department at the University of Texas at Austin, expressed a similar sentiment in a conversation with the New York Times’ The Daily in 2020: “There are still more freedoms that need to be protected. There’s still more laws that need to be revised. There’s still more inclusion that needs to happen. There’s still more achievement to be had. There’s still more space for change and growth.” ( here )

Further reading on Juneteenth can be found here and here .

Almost two thirds of people in the U.S. report having “a little bit” of knowledge or “nothing at all” about Juneteenth, a Gallup poll released on June 15 showed ( here ). At least 69% of Black Americans in the poll, which considered a random sample of 3,572 adults, reported to know “a lot” or “some” about the holiday.

VERDICT

Missing context. Juneteenth is a date to commemorate the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans, while anti-racism protesters that have advocated for removing statues and monuments of Confederate leaders see these as symbols that rather honor and elevate slavery.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .