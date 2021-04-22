Fact Check-Kamala Harris is not campaigning to end veteran benefits

Social media posts saying U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has started a campaign “to end veteran benefits” have no basis in fact and likely originated from a satirical article.

The text in the posts reads: “Vetrans [sic] emergency notice. Kamala is starting her campaign to end veteran benefits. For God’s sake keep this going.”

The posts are similar to ones widely shared earlier this year that used a fake quote to suggest Harris planned to shut down the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), take away soldier welfare, and give the money to refugee families. Reuters debunked those earlier reports here .

Those earlier reports used a quote from the satirical website “America’s Last Line of Defense”, in an article titled “Military-Hating Kamala Wants To Shut Down the VA” here . That was in a folder called “Kamala Spanking Satire”, the tagline of the website is “Satire for your confirmation bias” and the website describes itself as “a network of parody, satire and tomfoolery,” adding “Everything on this website is fiction.” (here)

Reuters did not find any evidence of any campaign by Harris to end veteran benefits. Any such campaign would have been widely reported by news organizations.

There have been no announcements by the White House or the administration more broadly about ending veteran benefits (here).

While running for president in September 2019, Harris wrote a blog post, visible here where she promised that by the end of her first term the VA would expand access to health care and housing assistance available to veterans with “other-than-honorable” discharges and to homeless veterans, amongst other promises designed to better support veterans (here) .

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning to end veterans’ benefits.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .