Fact Check-Kansas City Chiefs quarterback did not demand his team change its name

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has not said he will quit American Football if his team does not change its name, as social media users are claiming. The account that wrote the initial claim has since acknowledged that it was not true. Reuters found no evidence of Mahomes (the NFL’s MVP in 2018 and Super Bowl MVP in 2020) having made this remark.

“BREAKING: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has left training camp and says he will “not play another down in the NFL(sic)” until the team changes their name (via @AdamScheftner)” says the tweet from @UltraWeedHater (here), shared across social media (here).

A follow-up tweet in the same thread (here) claims to link to the news conference where Mahomes made these remarks but the link (here) simply shows a YouTube video entitled “TOP 10 DEFENDERS MICHAEL JORDAN PLAYED AGAINST.”

@UltraWeedHater later posted a quote tweet alongside the original tweet admitting that it was not true, saying, “Reminder that a large majority of people who fell for this tweet are allowed to vote.” (here)

The claim is attributed to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Scheftner, but Reuters found no evidence of any such reports on the ESPN website (here) or Scheftner’s Twitter account (twitter.com/AdamSchefter). Reuters did not find any other credible media reports of Mahomes having made this remark.

ESPN confirmed to Reuters that, “Adam has never reported this nor did the report come from ESPN.”

The Kansas City Chiefs told Reuters via email, “No, he did not say this.” They called the quote attributed to Mahomes “not real.”

Two days before the tweet was posted, Cleveland's Major League Baseball team said it would change its name to the Guardians from the Indians, drawing praise from Native American groups who had long viewed the old name as disparaging (here). In 2020, NFL’s Washington team said it would retire its Redskins name and logo, which had been criticized as racist by Native American rights groups (here).

Mahomes won Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year 2020 for his activism (here).

VERDICT

False. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has not said he will quit American Football if his team does not change its name.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check Team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .