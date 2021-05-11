Fact Check-Footage of Muslim man’s serenade from Tower Bridge has nothing to do with Sadiq Khan; it was a call to prayer marking the final Friday of Ramadan

Social media users have falsely claimed that a video of a man reciting the Islamic call to prayer on a London landmark was filmed to celebrate the re-election of Sadiq Khan as the city’s mayor.

One version of the video, posted to Facebook on May 9, has been viewed thousands of times and has prompted numerous negative comments relating to its false claim (here). “The celebration of SADIQ KHAN being re elected [sic] as the Mayor of London,” the caption reads, referencing Khan’s successful election result earlier that day.

The video itself shows a man standing on Tower Bridge at dusk while reciting the Islamic call to prayer, known as adhan. He is dressed in a thobe and ghutra (traditional Arabian clothing) and delivers the call into a microphone.

While it is true that Sadiq Khan is Muslim, the event on Tower Bridge had nothing to do with his mayoral election (here). In fact, the event was held on May 7 to call Muslims to evening prayer on the final Friday of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar (mcb.org.uk/resources/ramadan/).

Delivering the adhan was Kazi Shafiqur Rahman, 35, who recalled marking the same moment a year earlier in Canary Wharf (here). He told Arab News the experience was “humbling”.

“After delivering the adhan in Canary Wharf last year, I realized that the call to prayer is such a strong message and that I was sending it out across the world via social media,” he said (here). “It had such a huge reach even on LinkedIn, and many non-Muslims said how mesmerizing they found the adhan, and were asking about what it actually was.”

VERDICT

False. The video is not linked at all to Sadiq Khan’s re-election as mayor of London; rather, it shows a muezzin delivering the Islamic call to prayer on the final Friday of Ramadan.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .