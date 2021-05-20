Fact Check-KitKat is not releasing a special chocolate bar for Pride month

Posts alleging that KitKat is releasing a new chocolate bar with “no straight lines” to celebrate Pride month are false. A representative for KitKat said there was no such product.

The text in the posts read: “KitKat celebrates Gay Month by releasing a new KitKat with no straight lines.”

The posts include a screenshot from an article from “O’Liddy News Network” dated June 23, 2020. Reuters was not able to find a website by that name.

Pride month is celebrated in June every year to mark the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, an important event for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States (here).

Michael Jennings, a senior corporate spokesperson for Nestle, which produces KitKat bars, told Reuters via email that the claim is false.

“This image is a hoax,” Jennings explained. “We have produced no such product.”

Based on the image often being shared on meme pages, it appears to have been intended as satire (9gag.com/gag/aNgYWAb).

VERDICT

False. KitKat is not releasing a new chocolate bar with “no straight lines” to honor Pride month.

