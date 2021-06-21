Fact Check-Photograph shows the wrong large baby

Some posts sharing a photograph of an unusually large newborn baby are miscaptioned, saying it shows an Indonesian baby boy born in 2009 at 19.2 lbs (8.71 kg), but in fact showing a baby girl born in Siberia in 2007, who weighed 17.1 lbs.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The description on the post reads: “This big bouncing bubba is Indonesian newborn Muhammad Akbar Risuddin was born at an astonishing weight of 19.2lbs!! SOMEONE GET THAT WOMAN A BEER!!”

The photograph actually shows baby Nadia, who was born in Siberia in 2007 to Tatyana Khalina. (here).

The original photograph was taken by Reuters, visible here (slide 10).

The description on the photo reads: “Baby girl Nadia, who weighed 7.75 kg (17.1 lbs) after birth, lies on a scale in the Siberian city of Barnaul September 26, 2007. One Siberian mother has done more than her fair share to heal Russia’s dire population decline. Tatyana Khalina shocked her husband by giving birth to a 7.75 kg (17.1 lbs) baby girl this month, her 12th child.”

Baby Muhammad, who was born at 19.2 lbs in Indonesia in 2009, can be seen in photos from Getty Images: here , here and here .

According to the Guinness World Records, the heaviest baby born was in 1879 in Ohio, United States at 9.98 kg (22 lb), but died 11 hours later (here).

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. The photograph shows baby Nadia, who was born in Siberia, not baby Muhammad, born in Indonesia.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .