Fact Check-LeBron James quote originated on satire site

A fabricated quote attributed to LeBron James about girls being allowed to stab their friends that has been shared on social media is being taken seriously by some social media users. The quote looks to have come from a satirical website.

Posts on Facebook allege that the basketball star said: “We’re at the point where a girl can’t even stab her friends anymore” (here , here , here). The posts have nothing to indicate that the content may be intended as satire and comments and captions on the posts show that some users are taking the quote seriously or are unsure whether it is genuine. They include, “Who’s tired of this guy?” (here); “Is that a real quote?”; “Did he really say that?”

The quote may be a reference to the April 20, 2021 fatal police shooting in Columbus, Ohio, of a Black teenage girl, Ma’Khia Bryant. The police chief said that a police body-camera video shows she was brandishing a knife and trying to stab two other people (here).

The quote shared in the social media posts is identical to a headline of an article on The Glorious American, visible here . The website is clearly labelled as satire. At the top left of the website, and also under the website’s name, it says: “Satire for the Right. And the Wrong”. The “About” section says, “The Glorious American is a satire publication.” (here)

The article’s content clearly shows that it is satire. For example: “an exhausting Lakers practice filled with gender pronoun drills” and “LeBron and the Lakers have publicly changed their goal from winning the NBA championship to tainting the national jury pool so that all police who prevent stabbings are found guilty.”

Reuters searched news reports and James’ social media channels and found no evidence of James having made the remarks.

In response to the shooting of Bryant, James initially tweeted a photo of a police officer at the scene of the shooting with the words “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY”. He has since deleted the tweet (here) and replaced it with two others (here , here) including one saying: “I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”

VERDICT

Satire. This quote attributed to LeBron James originated on a satirical website.

