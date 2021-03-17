Fact Check-Dr Rachel Levine did not say Dr. Seuss books and Mr. Potato Head toys are bad for children

Social media users have been sharing posts online that claim Dr Rachel Levine, former Secretary of Health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and now President Joe Biden’s new assistant health secretary, said Dr. Seuss books and Mr. Potato Head are bad for children. This claim is false.

Examples can be seen here , here and here .

Levine, a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at the Penn State College of Medicine (here ) who has led Pennsylvania’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak as the commonwealth’s top health official, was named by President Biden as assistant health secretary for the new administration, becoming the first openly transgender official to be confirmed by the Senate (here ) .

Reuters did not find any instances of Levine saying that Dr. Seuss books or the Mr. Potato Head toys are bad for children. No such statement exists on Levine’s Twitter page twitter.com/SecretaryLevine or on Twitter bit.ly/38E68rZ . Nothing similar was said during her confirmation hearing here or attributed to her by news outlets.

Six children’s books written decades ago by Dr. Seuss were pulled from publication on March 2, 2021 by Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the company formed to preserve the deceased author’s legacy. The books, originally published between 1937 and 1976, contain numerous caricatures of Asian and Black people that incorporate stereotypes that have been criticized as racist (here).

On Feb. 25, 2021, toy company Hasbro Inc revealed that it would be renaming the popular Mr. Potato Head brand to remove the “Mr.”. Hasbro this fall will launch a “Create Your Potato Head Family” kit, which it called “a celebration of the many faces of families”. Mr. Potato Head and Mrs. Potato Head will still be sold (here).

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that Dr Rachel Levine said Dr. Seuss books and Mr. Potato Head are bad for children.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .