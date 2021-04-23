Fact Check-Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she is not resigning

Social media posts claiming Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is resigning are baseless, her office said. Lightfoot earlier responded on Twitter to these and other allegations targeting her personal life on April 18, calling them “homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors”.

Claims about Lightfoot’s purported upcoming resignation started propagating on April 17 as can be seen here , and here. As of April 22, users continue to spread the claims here here.

“The people of Chicago elected me mayor, and I will continue to serve today, tomorrow and into the future. Back to work,” she stated in a tweets responding to the claims on April 18, here

Some iterations feature screenshots of an article published by the International Business Times here , which as of April 22 features an update to include Lightfoot’s statement.

Contacted by Reuters, Dave Mellet, a spokesman for Lightfoot, said “these are rumors with zero basis in fact.”

The claims surged as protests erupted in Chicago, after the city released a graphic video of the fatal police shooting of Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old Latino boy, killed on March 29 ( here ). In response to the release, activists called for the resignation of Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown, according to CBS News, here .

VERDICT

False. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is not resigning, both she and her office say.

