Fact Check-Rapper Lil Baby was not killed in shooting incident

Reports that rapper Dominique Jones, who goes by the name Lil Baby, was shot and killed are false. The reports originated on a website used for pranks.

An example of the posts, which have been spreading alarm and confusion online, is visible here with the caption “Lil Baby shot dead.” Another post from a concerned fan captioned: “I swear to God this bet not be true.... Dominique jones... lil baby... he not dead right???” can be seen here .

The report appears to have come from channel22news.com (channel22news.com/), a site that allows users to create news stories to prank friends. The disclaimer on the page tells users, “We do NOT support FAKE NEWS!!! This is a Prank website that is intended for Fun. Bullying, Violent Threats or posts that Violate Public Order are NOT permitted on this Website.”

The wording of a prank story on the website (archive.is/t5Vuv) - which reads in part: “Dominique jones, professionally known as lil baby was found dead in a car parked by his house” - is similar to the social media posts.

Lil Baby has maintained an active social media presence since the shooting claims surfaced online, including a Twitter post published at 12:38 A.M on July 7, 2021 here . Jones’ Instagram (www.instagram.com/lilbaby/) post from July 7, 2021, can be seen here .

The rapper is also visible in footage from the Balenciaga Couture show streamed on July 7 in Paris, seen here (and mentioned here ).

A Reuters request for comment from Lil Baby’s management team was not immediately returned.

VERDICT

False. Reports that rapper Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones was fatally wounded in a shooting are false. They came from a prank website.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .