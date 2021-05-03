Fact Check-Lin Wood did not find Trump sitting in the Oval Office in April 2021

Conservative attorney and QAnon conspiracy booster Lin Wood did not find former President Donald J. Trump sitting in the Oval Office while looking for President Joe Biden in the White House. Posts showing screenshots of a series of messages and photos from Wood on his Telegram page actually feature months-old photographs.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The screenshots show a variety of messages and photographs of different rooms in the White House posted by Wood on what appears to be his official Telegram channel on April 28, 2021. In the messages, he says that he is looking for Biden and shares photos of himself in different rooms.

One message includes a photograph of Wood with Trump in the Oval Office and reads: “I was right. No Joey in the Oval Office. But I did run into our President of the United States. President Trump is hanging out and working in the office in which we re-elected him to serve in a historic landslide victory on November 3, 2020.”

The same photograph was posted on Wood’s now banned Twitter page here on Sept. 5, 2020.

The tweet reads: “I met with @realDonaldTrump in the Oval Office at White House on March 11, 2020 at President’s request. I have not published photo earlier but thought today was good day to so do for context after leftist & Gannett attack article. Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian.”

There is no evidence to show that Wood was visiting the White House or that Trump was sitting in the Oval Office on April 28, 2021. The décor visible in the photograph of Trump and Wood clearly shows the Oval Office the way Trump decorated it, including the framed photographs behind them. Biden’s décor and photographs are different, as seen here .

Biden’s official calendar factba.se/biden/topic/calendar showed him in the White House during the day until he departed for the Capitol for his address to Congress at 8:30 pm.

Some supporters of the widely debunked QAnon conspiracy theory, which espouses that former President Donald Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child-sex predators that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and “deep state” allies ( here ), claim that Biden is not really president and that the military is in power until Trump returns to office, or that Trump is secretly working as president. Reuters debunked this claim, here and here .

VERDICT

False. Lin Wood and former President Donald J. Trump were not in the Oval Office on April 28, 2021. Wood shared a series of messages and photos on Telegram that actually date back to 2020.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .