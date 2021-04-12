Fact Check-Seven-point list provides false ‘evidence’ that the COVID-19 pandemic was planned

Posts showing a list of seven claims serving as proof that the COVID-19 pandemic was planned contain false information.

Examples can be seen here and here .

ROTHSCHILD COVID-19 TEST PATENT

The post claims that Richard Rothschild patented a test kit for COVID-19 in 2015. This claim is false and has been previously debunked by Reuters, here .

COVID-19 TEST KITS DISTRIBUTED IN 2017 AND 2018

The post claims that hundreds of millions of COVID-19 test kits were distributed worldwide in 2017 and 2018. This claim is false and has been previously debunked by Reuters, here .

PANDEMIC SONG FROM 2013

The post claims that a 2013 song titled “Pandemic” had the lyrics “2020 Coronavirus. Bodies stacking”. This claim is false and has been previously debunked by Reuters, here (see “PREDICTIVE SYMBOLISM” subheading).

ROCKEFELLER PANDEMIC SCENARIO

The post claims that a scenario about the pandemic was created in 2010 with the goal of creating new levels of global control. It refers to a May 2010 document titled “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development” by the Rockefeller Foundation and Global Business Network here .

The document includes four scenarios of with different levels of political and economic alignment and adaptive capacity. One scenario is called “Lock step” and is described as a world with “tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen pushback”.

The scenario outlines a pandemic in 2012, originated from wild geese, that overwhelmed even the most pandemic-ready nations. It hypothetically infected nearly 20 percent of the world’s population and killed 8 million in seven months, mostly young and healthy adults. The scenario explains that some countries, such as China, handled the virus better.

This is not proof that this document predicted the COVID-19 pandemic. There are various differences between COVID-19 and the scenario presented, including the year and origin, and who it impacted the hardest.

FAUCI PREDICTED OUTBREAK

The post claims that U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci “guaranteed” in 2018 that a pandemic would take place within the next two years. This claim is false and has been previously debunked by Reuters, here (see “FAUCI WARNING ABOUT INFECTIOUS DISEASES” subheading).

2018 VIDEO OF PANDEMIC STARTING IN CHINA

The post claims that a 2018 video showed a global pandemic starting in China, in the area of Wuhan. This claim is false and has been previously debunked by Reuters here (see “PANDEMIC SIMULATIONS” subheading).

BILL GATES CORONAVIRUS EXERCISE

The post claims that two months before the COVID-19 outbreak, Bill Gates organized a coronavirus pandemic exercise. This claim is false and has been previously debunked by Reuters Fact Check here (see “PANDEMIC SIMULATIONS” subheading).

VERDICT

False. The seven reasons presented as evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic was planned are not based in facts.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .