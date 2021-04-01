Fact Check-Meme includes photo of a copper and cobalt mine, not a lithium mine

A meme on social media compares an image of a finished oil pipeline with that of a lithium mine to question how “clean” lithium extraction for electric vehicles is compared to oil and gas pipelines. The alleged image of the lithium mine, however, is a copper-cobalt mine. Copper is used in electric grids and cobalt is used, along with lithium, to make electric vehicle batteries.

It is true the extraction of lithium, used in electric vehicle batteries, has an environmental impact, but the meme neglects the environmental impact of fossil fuels associated with pipelines on carbon emissions and climate change.

One post making the claim has been shared more than 132,000 times since Feb. 5, 2021 (here). Other iterations can be seen here , here and here .

KEYSTONE XL CANCELLATION

The meme began circulating a few weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline project on his first day in office on Jan. 21, 2021, dealing a death blow to a long-gestating project that would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of heavy oil-sands crude from Alberta to Nebraska (here).

Opponents of the project have long feared the risks of oil spills in environmentally sensitive regions, chief among them being the area around the huge Ogallala aquifer, much of which is in Nebraska. They have also said the pipeline would foster increased development of the Alberta tar sands, which they criticize as detrimental to the fight against global warming due to the high carbon intensity of the operations, and that it would push back any hopes for a move to more renewable energy sources (here).

The pipeline’s supporters, which have included some Republican lawmakers and politicians of all stripes from energy-producing states, as well as unions and the Canadian government and oil industry, say the project would improve U.S. energy security (here).

PIPELINE IMAGE

The top image in the meme, labeled as “finished pipeline,” can be found aaccinc.net/projects.html on the website for A & A Construction Co., Inc., a construction company in central Pennsylvania that “provides gas field related services,” according to its “About” page (aaccinc.net/about.html).

Though Reuters was unable to reach A & A Construction for more information on the pipeline in the image, it is likely to be carrying conventional crude oil, an energy source that is produced and processed differently from the heavy oil-sands crude, also known as tar sands oil, carried by the Keystone system. According to data from the fossil infrastructure tracker Global Energy Monitor, there are no tar sands-related pipelines in Pennsylvania (here).

TAR SANDS OIL PIPELINES AND THE ENVIRONMENT

The meme neglects to mention the environmental consequences of extracting, processing, and using tar sands oil. Reuters photos of tar sands mining operations in Alberta can be seen here , here and here .

As explained here by NPR, “The oil product extracted from Canada's tar sands isn't like conventional crude,” and the methods used to extract and refine it “are complex, energy-intensive and expensive processes.” Further information on conventional crude versus tar sands oil can be found here .

Scientific American notes that Alberta’s oil sands industry “has greenhouse gas emissions greater than New Zealand and Kenya—combined” and that the production and refinement of tar sands oil emits about 14% more greenhouse gas than conventional crude oil (here).

As seen in satellite images provided here by NASA, sand oil producers in Canada “remove the sand in big, open-pit mines” before separating out the oil—a process that releases hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, and fine particulate matter into the air. The sand and wastewater left behind are stored in “tailings ponds,” which contain toxins that may seep into the groundwater or the nearby Athabasca River.

MINE IMAGE

The bottom image in the meme, labeled as “lithium mine” and overlaid with the text “Your environmental argument is stupid,” is a 2013 Reuters photo of excavators and drillers at work in an open pit at Tenke Fungurume, a copper and cobalt mine 68 miles northwest of Lubumbashi in Democratic Republic of Congo's copper-producing south (here).

LITHIUM AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Though the image shows a copper-cobalt mine rather than a lithium mine, it is true that lithium, like copper and cobalt, is extracted from the earth. As The Conversation says here , “renewable energy depends on natural resources that exist on planet Earth in fixed amounts and are very much non-renewable”.

Further reading on the environmental impact of lithium mining can be found here in a 2020 United Nations report and here in a 2018 study from the National University of Salta in Argentina.

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. The image used in the meme shows a copper-cobalt mine rather than a lithium mine. The processes of extracting both lithium and tar sands oil have an environmental impact.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .