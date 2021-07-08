Fact Check-‘LOL’ acronym does not endorse Satan

Posts are wrongly saying that the acronym “LOL” stands for “Lucifer Our Lord”, and that those who use it are endorsing Satan.

The text on the post reads: “BEWARE. Stop using the abbreviation ‘LOL’. ‘LOL’ stands for ‘Lucifer Our Lord’. Satanists end their prayers by saying ‘Lucifer Our Lord’, in short, ‘LOL’. Every time you type ‘LOL’ you are endorsing Satan. Do not use ‘LOL’ ever again! Keep Satan out of your life. Share this advice to Christians.”

Dictionaries say the commonly used acronym “LOL” stands for “laugh out loud” or “laughing out loud”. (www.dictionary.com/browse/lol , here , here and here ).

Priestess Serena Malone, administrator at Church of Satan, told Reuters via email that Satanists are atheists and do not have prayers. “So, it is a hoax,” Malone said. “Hysterical Christians have been spreading that nonsense about ‘LOL,’ but there is no basis in truth for that silly rumor.”

“I feel confident asserting that this is a hoax,” added Malcolm Jarry, cofounder of The Satanic Temple.

“No one in our organization that we know of uses the expression ‘Lucifer our Lord’ or the abbreviation ‘LOL’ (other than to mean ‘laughing out loud’),” Jarry wrote in an email to Reuters. “In addition, we know of no other satanic entity that uses that expression or abbreviation.”

“A common valediction is “Hail Satan,” which is expressed as an act of solidarity and/or defiance and is not intended as veneration for a mythical figure,” Jarry added.

An NBC article from Nov. 26, 2012 here discussed the claim, which was posted on Reddit here .

Fact checkers PolitiFact here , Africa Check here and Snopes here have also debunked the claim.

False. There is no evidence that the acronym “LOL” stands for “Lucifer Our Lord”. Satanist organizations do not use it at the end of prayers.

